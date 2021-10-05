Anushka Sharma proves she is the ULTIMATE cool girl in a striped tee and baggy jeans; Yay or Nay?

seems to be quite busy these days. The new mommy is back to work and ever since she has been serving us some chic casual looks that we are seriously loving. We know Anushka as the cool girl of Bollywood not just because of her easy-going personality but also her casual yet classy fashion choices. And surprisingly, she makes anything look good on her. Today, we caught the actress in a similar style.

Yesterday, Anushka was seen in a pretty black floral dress that looked lovely on her. And today, the paps caught her in a casual and pleasing look that totally made our day. This cool girl was seen wearing a boyfriend tee that she teamed with her baggy jeans. The white tee that featured red stripes was tucked under her high-waisted denims that flared below the hips and brushed the floor. The pants totally flattered her long legs. While it was an extremely easy-going look, Anushka's pearly whites and her million-dollar smile accentuated her look so much higher. She teamed her outfit with pristine white sneakers.

A natural beauty, Anushka left her hair open and wore minimal makeup. Filled-in brows, flawless base, mascara-laden lashes with hot pink lips looked gorgeous on her. Hats off to her for making such a simple outfit look stunning on her. We are bookmarking this look for our next casual outing. What about you?

The NH 10 actress waved at the paps and humbly obliged for photographs.

What do you think of her off-duty look? Yay or nay? Tell us in the comments.

