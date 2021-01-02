Anushka Sharma rings in the New Year in a gorgeous dress by Falguni & Shane Peacock; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma looks every bit gorgeous as rings in the New Year with hubby, Virat Kohli. Check it out

Over the past few months, the new mommy to be, has definitely changed the whole course of maternity fashion. While frilly maxis and bump-friendly dresses were all that would come to mind while thinking about maternity fashion, the actress is surely showing the world how it's done. With comfy jumpsuits to designer dresses and everything else in between, the Ms Sharma clearly knows her way around effortless fashion and there's no denying that!

Yesterday, Sharma rings in the new year with hubby and soon to be daddy, Virat Kohli. For an intimate dinner with friends, the actress chose to keep things easy, comfortable and yet festive. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress chose a layered ruffled mini dress by Falguni & Shane Peacock. The black number bore layers of ruffles that gave off a feminine vibe while the yellow print worked as a great contrast. The dress hemmed around the waist while clinging to her growing baby bump accompanied by full sleeves that added extra oomph. Anushka styled the dress with a pair of strappy flats that were tied up around her ankles.

Sharma then let her pregnancy glow do all the talking as she kept her makeup to a minimum. Gold dangle earrings served as the perfect accessory while she let her wavy brunette mane down in a side part.

We absolutely love how effortlessly elegant Anushka Sharma's maternity style is. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

