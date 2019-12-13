Anushka Sharma’s airport looks will make you want them all INSTANTLY

Anushka Sharma’s airport styles are too easy to pull off and look smart. Check them out!

Sometimes, airport styles may seem to be tough for us to copy especially if they are from the celebs. We have to keep it simple yet look cool and smart. So, we went through these airport looks of for you to opt for your next travel. These looks are too easy to pull off and some of them are extremely cool to carry for any parties or casual hangouts.

Check out the chic airport looks of Anushka to have a cool and smart look for any purpose!

Casual Yet Smart

Here, Anushka is seen wearing a white long top and blue ripped jeans along with a white shrug that completes the look. Her look finally ended with side-parted ponytail, black sling bag and white sneakers. This look can also be worn for attending an interview except for the ripped jeans; you can wear the normal one instead.

From the comfort zone

This look is extremely comfortable to wear, which is perfect for the summer season. Here Anushka, spotted with her husband Virat, is wearing a white over-sized t-shirt along with beige cotton pants, white sneakers and black handbag.

Nail it with a Maxi Dress

This time, Anushka looks extraordinary in this maxi dress, which does not fail to catch all our attention. Her navy blue floral printed maxi dress was perfectly paired with a long denim jacket along with light pink sneakers and black handbag.

Black and White

Here, Anushka shows a perfectly elegant and smart look by wearing a white long tunic with black jeans. She completed her outfit with black boots, grey sweater and a white tote bag. As we know that black and white combination always works for anything.

Tote Bag and Slippers

In this look, Sharma wore slippers with a tote bag to compliment her outfit. The attire is completed with a white long shirt and denim jeans. The outfit looks perfectly comfortable making it easy for any casual hangouts. This look can also be paired up with a black handbag instead of the tote.

Credits :Instagram

