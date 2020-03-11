Anushka Sharma’s Balenciaga and Louis Vuitton airport look screams ‘expensive luxury’ and comfort; Yay or Nay?

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public/89387662_802431083569919_1617609355980977052_n.jpg?itok=D9TLgm-M

Anushka Sharma’s subtle style has always managed to make jaws drop and this time it is her expensive airport look that has caught our eye. Check it out

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, has managed to steal hearts not only with her work in films but also her gorgeous style. She has always been known for her subtle and show-stopping style. From her impeccably draped sarees to some of the most stunning red carpet looks, the diva has always managed to make jaws drop and there’s no denying that!

Today, the actress managed to steal our hearts yet again as she stepped out in a comfy yet chic attire. For the travel ahead of her, the 38-year-old actress chose to keep it simple in an oversized black tee by Balenciaga. She styled the t-shirt with a pair of classic blue jeans. The baggy denim was rolled up at the ankles while a pair of grey striped socks peeked through. Sharma then added a sporty touch to the look as she styled it with chunky white sneakers while also making a trendy statement.

What then stole the show was the Louis Vuitton crossbody bag that is literally worth Rs 2 Lakhs. It served as the perfect statement piece that tied the whole casual yet expensive look together. As Sharma stepped out sans makeup, the beauty chose to cover her face with vintage round sunnies. Lastly, she let her shoulder-length hair open in soft waves.

What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her ‘expensive’ airport look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :INSTAGRAM

