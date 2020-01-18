Anushka Sharma’s chic yet comfy airport look is perfect for the winter season; Check it out

Anushka Sharma keeps it simple and chic as she struts towards the airport lobby in style. Check it out

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress, has always managed to have eyes on her and her stunning fashion sense that needs enough credit. From her airport looks to her desi avatars and red carpet ensembles, she has always been the one to raise the bar high. While the diva has stuck to her classic taste, we time and again see her switching things up with her trendy ensembles.

Today, she added another look to her list of impeccably styled ensembles as she stepped out in a comfy yet chic look. The actress strutted towards the airport in comfy jogger pants and styled it up with a basic white tee. What stole the show was the bright yellow puffer jacket that made quite a statement while also beating the winter chills.

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress styled the look with black sock boots that added another comfy element to the look. Black sunnies covered her face while her long bob bounced away in the wind. She let her natural skin have its moment and walked her way sans her makeup.

We loved the way the diva styled her look and would clearly love to recreate the look on our next trip. What are your thoughts about it? Did you like her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

