Anushka Sharma’s MAGNIFICENT jewellery collection will turn you green with envy

Studded chokers, anyone? Taking a look at Anushka Sharma’s elaborate jewellery collection is all you need to do for walking away with ample diamond studded inspiration. Check it out!

What makes ’s style so enchanting is how honest-to-goodness it is, just like her personality. The diva has drawn a fine line between minimalism and maximalism with exceeding flair. We think it is safe to say that she makes ‘no-fuss, n0-muss’ look cool like few others can. The same can be said about her stunning jewellery collection. While she isn’t the one who will subscribe to the blingy and glittery club, time and again she chooses to elevate her looks with some statement pieces.

You will be hard-pressed to find much jewellery on her while sporting an off duty look except her wedding ring and a watch. The Zero star isn’t big on necklaces but has quite a penchant for a good pair of earrings. Till date her chart-topping choice of earrings has been her golden Gucci ear jacket which she paired with her checkered tuxedo. She can also be seen throwing a stack of bracelets to the mix once in a blue moon. So here’s diving deep into her jewellery repertoire to bring you all the inspiration you need.

Dainty earrings

Anushka Sharma has already established that she has a certain fondness for a good pair of earrings. Even while decking up in busy silhouettes, the actress makes a case to put on delicate earrings to gently uplift her look. Case in point: fine-cut gemstones, tear-drop pearls and elongated tassels.

Elaborate Chokers

There is no denying that Anushka Sharma has a great flair for toning down her elaborate ethnic looks. Keeping them prim and clean, the star can be usually seen rocking a statement choker with her Sabyasachi saree or lehenga. Be it a 60’s inspired Zambian emerald and rose cut diamond choker or a boho-chic eclectic choker encrusted with rubies, emeralds, pearls and fine-cut diamonds.

Chandbalis

We are head over heels in love with Anushka Sharma’s chandbalis and won’t mind stealing them at all. A minimalist at heart, the diva often bails out on a good ol’ choker when she picks up a pair of chandbalis. Take cues from the queen herself on how chandbalis are all you need to add the oomph factor to a clean desi look without going overboard.

Good ol’ hoops

Coming to Anushka Sharma’s off duty looks or her busy silhouettes, she prefers to pair them with an eccentric set of hoops. A good pair of hoops has always got your back! So bookmark hoops as an accessory that you need to stock up on to build a jewellery repertoire just like the diva herself.

Quirky picks

Even though Anushka Sharma likes to play it safe when it comes to her jewellery picks, she too enjoys a detour sometimes. The diva sported a golden Gucci ear jacket with her deep blue checkered tuxedo by the same brand. Now we can’t assure if you’ll be able to pull it off like the diva herself but it is worth a shot!

Trendy accessories

There is no second guessing that Anushka Sharma has a penchant for all kinds of earrings. And for all you people out there who are looking for trendy picks, just so you know the Zero actress has an impressive collection of those. From elongated gemstones, stacks of bracelets to tiered danglers, her jewellery box is work stealing.

Which piece of jewellery from Anushka Sharma’s repertoire would you borrow for keeps? Comment below and let us know.

