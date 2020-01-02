Anushka Sharma’s New Year outfit was all elegant glamour as she posed with husband Virat Kohli; Yay or Nay?

The ‘it’ couple of India, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli rang in their New Years in the Alps.

And we are finally into 2020. Needless to say since we stepped into a whole new year and decade, we'd want to do it in style. Our Bollywood celebrities are always a step ahead when it comes to celebrating. This year it seems like everyone had a common destination to party at, i.e. Switzerland. Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Saif and Taimur Ali Khan, Natasha and and the 'it' couple of India, and Virat Kohli enjoyed their New Years in the Alps.

Adding zing and glamour to the New Year's bash was Anushka and Virat Kohli. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress sizzled in a stunning grey black Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna ensemble. Anushka's outfit featured a V neckline with full sleeves and a thigh-high slit. Sharma styled her look with blow dried side parted hair, filled in brows, black smokey eyes, nude lips, blush cheeks and grey black sequin strappy heels.

We are absolutely in love with Anushka's entire look. The diva smashed the ball out of the park with that fabulous outfit and styling. Brownie points for underplaying the hair and makeup and letting her outfit do all the talking. Accompanying her was her dapper looking husband and the Captain of the Indian Cricket Team, Virat Kohli who looked absolutely dapper in his black tuxedo. Pure love!

What did you think about Anushka Sharma's New Year's Eve outfit? Do you approve it? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion & Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :PINKVILLA

Read More