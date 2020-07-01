Anushka Sharma & Sabyasachi are an ICONIC duo: Weddings to airports; 10 times the actress rocked his outfits

Anushka Sharma spares no excuse to deck up in her favourite designer's creations. Check out 10 best looks of the designer that she sported.

When it comes to fashion and style, is almost always on top of her game. The actress has always managed to look chic, whether she is spotted at the airport, at the movies, on vacation and even while attending hubby Virat Kohli's matches! While she mostly prefers to keep it casual and comfortable in a comfortable pair of jeans and a simple tee, the actress and producer also manages to clean up well. When needed, she doesn't hesitate from glamming up and raising the temperature with her choice of ethnic outfits. The actress also has a soft spot for a particular Indian designer, one that is loved by all - Sabyasachi Mukherjee.

Anushka Sharma loves the designer's creations so much, she even wore a custom-made lehenga by him for her wedding! She set a new trend for millennial brides by opting for a blush pink shade, rather than a traditional bright red one.

But it wasn't just her wedding. For her reception in Delhi too, Sharma amped up the dazzle in a shimmery gold Sabyasachi lehenga and looked like a million bucks!

Keeping up with the tradition of wearing Sabya's outfits for major events with Virat Kohli, Sharma celebrated Karva Chauth in a lovely yellow and white saree while the skipper donned a simple kurta, both by Sabyasachi!

For a desi function later, Anushka yet again opted for a lehenga by the designer in his iconic blouse with a deep, plunging neckline and glamorous jewellery, also by Sabyasachi.

While she does love simple, she doesn't hesitate from going all-out glam either. With Sabya by her side, of course. For and Nick Jonas's reception, the actress opted for a pastel green embellished saree with a matching choker and looked ethereal!

But even before she tied the knot, Sharma was a Sabya girl. Taking a break from all the bright and glamorous colours, we love how she sported this simple black kurta set with gold work on it.

In a blast of colours, Sharma went with a simple blouse that bore an embellished collar and paired it with a hand-painted lehenga with a thick border.

After her wedding, looking like a stunning newly-wed, Sharma picked out a simple Sabyasachi creation to make for comfortable yet appropriate airport attire.

While promoting Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Sharma didn't space a reason to sport a creation from her favourite designer yet again. We love how flawless she looked in this black Anarkali with dazzling gold work on it.

Giving colour blocking a try, Anushka looked absolutely regal in a white Anarkali with red sequin work all over the outfit. Ruby red lips and a clean face completed her look.

We certainly don't need any more proof that Anushka Sharma and Sabyasachi Mukherjee make for an iconic duo! What are your thoughts? Name a more iconic duo - we'll wait!

Credits :instagram

