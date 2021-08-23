Anushka Sharma in a Sabyasachi X H&M biker jacket and Prada black bag coloured the street happy; Yay or Nay?

We can all use a little or more help from when we feel like we’re not gravitating enough towards casual outfits. You’ll see a white shirt and ripped jeans to be the ultimate cornerstone of everyone’s wardrobe and so does the actress slay in it all the time. Her take on casuals is all about injecting edge time and again.

And, so she did recently in a Sabyasachi X H&M outfit. It’s the collaboration that continues to be the face of many trolls since its inception, and celebs like , Tara Sutaria have already got their hands on this collection. The Jab Harry Met Sejal starlet was recently hopped onto it and wore a floral printed biker jacket that featured a diagonal zip at the front that was placed close to the lapels. Golden-hued pressed studs were placed at the tips of the two lapels and on shoulder tabs. The full-sleeved jacket also had tiny zips that sat at the cuffs. She wore this ₹ 5,999 jacket over a basic white tee which she clubbed with high-waisted ripped jeans.

Both sleeves were pulled up feeding more chicness to the outfit. Anushka styled it with blue ripped jeans and white sneakers. She truly trusts in white shoes like no other, when going casual, these are her go-to. Another one to make rounds in her style archives is her Prada black bag. Recently it joined her over lunch and here’s she strolling under the night but effulgent sky in a nylon duet shoulder bag that bore drawstring closure. Her accessory game was pretty cute too with gold hoop earrings and necklaces stacked with little charms that occupy a big space in our hearts especially the ‘A’ pendant. Just look at that bob resting so damn cute on her shoulders and a pout coloured in pink that sealed her OOTN.

What are your thoughts about this casual look? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | 7 essentials from Kareena Kapoor Khan's desi style diaries that you can wear to a wedding