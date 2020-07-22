Anushka Sharma to Selena Gomez: When feather dresses were all the RAGE and every celeb sported them 

When something trends in fashion, it doesn't take long to pass along and make waves across borders. And suddenly, everybody is sporting it! Take a look at all the celebrities who couldn't get enough of feather dresses!

Looking good on red carpets is the top priority for every celebrity. They need to carefully pick their outfits based on what is trending and also make sure nobody else is sporting a similar silhouette.

At one point, feather outfits were all the rage with the who's who from every industry giving it a go on the biggest red carpets and off them as well. In the form of capes, lavish dresses and even crop tops, take a look at how differently every celebrity tried their hand at feather outfits and rocked the trend.

Kendall Jenner

Trust the supermodel to know what's trending in the fashion world. She incorporated the style into her classy body con LBD with feathers at her hem on top. To make for a chic look, she completed it with see-through pumps.



Looking sharp no matter the occasion is Anushka Sharma's strength. For a red carpet event she attended along with hubby Virat Kohli, she opted for a peachy pink feather crop top and paired it with high-waisted pants.

Selena Gomez

Also in a simple LBD, Selena Gomez's number featured feathers at the shoulders of her off-shoulder number and gave some volume to her look. To keep it simple but classy, she paired this with peep-toe pumps.

Jonas

At her bachelorette, PeeCee sported the raging trend in the form of a mini dress with a long, extended cape that opened up into a long train. A warm fluffy jacket over her shoulders ensured she remained cosy even in the short dress.

Angelina Jolie

At the Critics Choice Awards, Angelina Jolie let go of her love for blacks and opted for a pristine white dress instead. The dress featured feathers on the hem at her neck, making for a stunning strapless number. With slicked-back hair and red lips, Angie sure looked like a vision!



For an awards show, Katrina put her best foot forward and sported a white lavish gown with an attached cape and loads of silver embroidery all over. At her shoulders and the floor of the cape, logs of feathers added a regal touch to the stunning number.



The actress certainly knows how to make jaws drop! DP wore a beautiful violet strapless gown to the red carpet of an event that featured a feathered detail from below her hips. A sheer headgear of the same colour made for a floor-sweeping train with a feathered hem to complete the look.

What are your thoughts on the trend? Comment below and let us know.

