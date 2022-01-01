Anushka Sharma to Shilpa Shetty: Bollywood divas welcome New Year 2022 in style

Though we are still stuck in memories of 2021, New Year 2022 is here and it's going to take a while for us to get a hold of that fact. The world celebrated New Year’s Eve in full festive spirit yesterday. Considering the rising number of Covid cases, we saw the Bollywood fraternity having small intimate parties at home with their near and dear ones. But it also opened our eyes to some fabulous easy, cosy and breezy party-ready looks that are just perfect for an at-home celebration! Scroll on to know how these actresses styled up for their New Year Party.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli welcomed New Year 2022 in South Africa and were a part of a massive New Year cake cutting celebration at a restaurant. They looked extremely happy and stylish together. While Virat sported a white tee and blue jeans, Anushka looked dapper in her casual yet chic black and white striped tea-length dress. Her off-shoulder number featured a fit-flare silhouette, balloon sleeves and a tie-detail in the front. The couple were in comfortable fashion and we loved it!

Shilpa Shetty

Jumping into 2022 with only positivity and enthusiasm, Shilpa Shetty shared a video of herself looking party ready in a sparkly black mini dress. Her stunning dress featured a netted layer with sleeves over her satin black slip dress. She teamed the look with white tie-up heels, statement earrings and bracelets. Middle-parted blow dried hair and subtle glam makeup completed her party ready look.

Taapsee Pannu

The Rashmi Rocket actress looked amazing in her pearl white column dress that featured a side slit. Her midi dress bore a backless design adorned with criss-cross tie up detail that accentuated the sensuous factor of her dress. Taapsee teamed it with statement gold earrings and kept the rest of her look simple and elegant with red lips, dewy face and her hair pulled back into a messy bun. The stunning look is perfect for a romantic date night.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her New Year’s eve with her family. Their close-knit dinner saw the celebs devouring delicious delicacies from sausages to chicken. Bebo was just like most of us in her matchy-match pyjama set in red that bore her initial ‘K’ on the front pocket. We love her casual and cosy look that she teamed with sporty kicks and a shimmery golden New Year’s hat. Soha Ali Khan was clad in a pretty orange and red kaftan.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor posted adorable pictures with her husband twinning in black, wishing a Happy New Year to her fans on Instagram. She looked edgy and classy in her all black high neck fringe dress from Taller Marmo. The poncho-style dress was styled up with luxe-looking crystal-embellished bangles and dangler earrings. Sonam left her hair open in textured waves and rounded off her look with glam makeup featuring smudged shimmery eyeshadow, nude matte lips and a well-contoured face.

Happy New Year!

Tell us which diva’s casual New Year party look is your favourite in the comments below.

