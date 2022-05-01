Anushka Sharma shows black on black is the coolest combo in a crop top and trousers; Yay or Nay?

Nothing can get in between us and our love for black ensembles. Including the dreadful summer heat. We've had so many times lived gloriously in this hue, looking away isn't something our eyes would appreciate because cool stays an 'It' word. This hue is a master in wooing, before you know it, you may have loaded your closet with comfy and chic black ensembles. This is the real-life we say and not a mere illusion, isn't it? Here's another unforgettable sight.

Birthday girl, Anushka Sharma is back on an inspiring style track. For a wedding goer, she recently went desi in a pink chanderi silk set by Sureena Chowdhri and yesterday it was a casual yet cool style story. In a world full of hues, we're not ready to face separation anxiety with beautiful black and we're here for the cropped outfits.

The Sultan actress went all for a monotone look as she rocked a sleeveless black crop top with high-waisted black trousers that had much sheen to flaunt, that's the magic of organza for you. Luxe was the vibe with the feathered white pillow and the pastel aesthetic of the couch. She sealed her look with a single silver chain. Do you see what a good look can do? Lead the fashion way to show you the ideal look for a coffee, lunch or shopping hangs.

Vamika Kohli's mother dearest wrapped up her look with subtle makeup and her short hairdo was styled into a side-partition.

