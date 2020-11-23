Anushka Sharma shows a chic way to rock comfy maternity wear in style: Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma steps our looking gorgeous in a bodycon dress. Check it out

Maternity wear is the new cool for to-be moms. Gone are the days of hiding away in your homes while you are pregnant. Now celebrities are embracing their pregnancy days and growing bellies like every mother should and while doing that, they are making sure to look their best. Just yesterday, we saw stuns in a gorgeous emerald green gown with one-shouldered details and today she's back at it again in a chic attire!

The actress who is currently out in the city completing her work commitments before going on maternity leave looks absolutely stunning in a casual outfit. The chic number bore a neutral-toned bodycon that clung to her body and showed off her growing baby bump. The actress then styled the maxi dress with an oversized tee in a matching hue. The tee was further knitted on the waist to give off a chic vibe. The cropped maxi was then styled with a pair of gold strappy flats that added an extra bit of oomph to the look. Sharma then accessorised her look with layers of dainty gold necklaces.

The actress then let her hair down in soft waves while neutral-toned makeup perfectly complemented her attire. She then covered her face with a mask as she rushed towards the sets.

