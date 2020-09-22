Anushka Sharma shows off her pregnancy glow as she takes a dip in an Asos swimsuit; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma takes a dip in the pool and shows off her growing baby bump in a black swimsuit by Asos. Check it out

Just a few weeks ago, Virat Kohli and took the world by storm as they announced that they were expecting their first baby. The pregnancy news spread like wildfire and boy was everyone ecstatic about it! They are surely the new age parents and we cannot wait for them to take up the parenting role.

Like we know that Anushka has always been different when it comes to taking on new roles and to be a mommy in this age, we cannot wait for her to set new maternity goals! The actress who has already proved to be a cool mommy just shared another instance of the same. In a photograph shared on her Instagram feed, she looks radiant as ever as she poses her way in a black swimsuit. While for years we've seen actresses hide their pregnancy bodies in Bollywood, Anushka is embracing it in all its glory! I mean, with a pregnancy glow like that why would you not want to flaunt it!

Sharma opted for a black strapless monokini by ASOS. The swimsuit bore ruffle details around the bust while the rest of it clung to her body showing off her growing baby bump! With no makeup and just her natural glow to support, she let her hair down and smiled her way in the pool.

We are absolute fans of the new-age pregnancy look! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

