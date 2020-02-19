Anushka Sharma shows the right way to pull off an OTT gold outfit at Femina Beauty Awards; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma shows the world how it’s done as she manages to rock an OTT gold outfit the right way. Check it out

The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has always managed to turn heads with her stunning fashion sense ad there’s no denying that! The actress who has been in the industry for more than a decade has definitely picked up a trick or two when it comes down to picking out and slaying some of the most gorgeous ensembles. From the airport to the red carpet, the diva has always made sure to look her best in some of the most trendy pieces.

Yesterday, Ms Sharma showed the world how it’s done as she opted for a gold number at the Femina Beauty Awards red carpet. She literally won the war of Bollywood’s obsession with OTT outfits as she managed to slay it with elegance, confidence and that bit oomph. For the night, she chose a bright number that bore a plunging neckline. While the gold fabric of the dress was enough to steal the show, the dress also featured statement sleeves that made quite a lot of heads turn. Adding to it, she showed off her long toned leg through the short hem while a draped silhouette covered the other.

The dress was definitely OTT and Anushka made sure to balance it out well with her glam. Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and neutral lips completed her makeup while sleek low bun and dainty diamond drops did not steal attention away from the dress.

Check out how the dress looked on the red carpet:

We are absolute fans of the look, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

