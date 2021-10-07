Anushka Sharma shows us how to layer in style for business to brunch meetings: Yay or Nay?

Known for her casual, comfortable and ultra-stylish looks, Anushka Sharma is someone who makes it a point to make a statement even when she's dressed down. The actor-turned-producer has got back to work post the delivery of her baby girl Vamika. At a shoot today, the 33-year-old actor made a strong case for layering in two different outfits.

There is nothing that Anushka Sharma can't pull off. The actress who has a passion for luxury handbags and comfortable clothing, looked ultra-chic in a pair of well fit high-waist jeans. She neatly tucked a beige high neck top into her pants and topped off her look with a pastel blue sweater. A pair of braided slippers that matched her top, a simple gold two-layered necklace and a face mask completed the star's look.

Post the shoot, the Pari actress changed into her go-to outfit aka distressed blue denims and her white shirt. This time around she layered her white shirt over her white cropped tank top and completed her look with monochrome Nike sneakers. A glowy, dewy makeup look with rose-tinted cheeks, nude lips and her hair styled in a messy manner, completed Anushka Sharma's off-duty look.

We love how effortless she made both the outfits look and gave us notes on layering as well. What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma's looks? Yay or Nay? Comment below and let us know.

