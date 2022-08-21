Anushka Sharma, Shraddha Kapoor to Ananya Panday: A roundup of the most GLAM celebrity looks from the week

Adore now, wear soon. Here are our happy week fashion stories and if this edit reads like do-it-all, we're elated that you feel so. It's all brought to you by Bollywood divas and it only takes a sweet scroll here to know what lands in between looking hot, pretty, and flawless. Choose your vibe as this pro fashion tribe always has the best to offer. How ready are you to have yourself lost in the world of glamour?

Kiara Advani

She who makes our hearts flutter, we're in awe of her cuteness again. This printed t-shirt from Alexander McQueen gets the credit this time. The Jugjugg Jeeyo actress aced her casual look in white shorts which had frayed hems, her go-to Christian Dior tote bag, and white flip-flops.

Ananya Panday

Stop talking business for once, let's do glam. Bossin' around our social feeds and how are the Liger star's promotional looks. Meagan Concessio chose to style Ananya in a houndstooth-printed coat and trousers from Kanika Goyal Label. Raising the temps as you should follow suit too can be done well with a strapless corseted crop top and heeled boots. Your style is a 10 / 10 girl, always!

Malaika Arora

When a bright dress comes your way, please say yes to it. Would you say no to this mini Laith Maalouf dress? So full of citrus and sequin charm, this party-perfect ensemble had a close-neck and a pleated detail attached to it. Maneka Harisinghani styled this for the starlet with pointed-toe pumps and Ahikoza black Amina Minaudière velvet clutch.

Katrina Kaif

No phases of trends can ever make 'comfort' a term of the past. Looking cosy and cool is the Phone Bhoot actress's airport look in an Anine Bing graphic-printed sweatshirt and jogger pants put together with white sneakers and sunnies.

Khushi Kapoor

When sandy toes, blue skies, and sea shells are a mood that never fades, here's a maxi dress that can make you stand out. This abstract-printed Jaded London ensemble with a halter-neck, keyhole neckline, and a cut-out was chosen by Chandini Whabi for The Archies starlet. She also added a shimmery green Label Oséree's sleeveless bikini top to this sensuous look. Go own your look with beaded bracelets and hoop earrings.

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli

Cute casuals, cute couple, and a cute co-ordinated set. The Chakda Xpress actress had a happy park day in a pastel yellow Andion shorts set. Go on a fabulous mode with black sunnies, tie-up brown flats, and gold accessories.

The duo was spotted outside a shoot location dressed in casual fits. Virat Kohli rocked a shirt and black denim and Anushka donned a black t-shirt and jeans. Whose sneakers do you love more?

Shraddha Kapoor

Want to have a desi day? Do it pretty like the Saaho actress. She looked striking in a Devnaagri anarkali suit from the Sitara collection. This had a good mix of embellishments and embroidery which gave it all of its allure. Namrata Deepak styled it for Shraddha with kolhapuri heels and jewellery.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Here's a look tried and tested by Bebo. Looking simple and cool? Pick out a printed Anine Bing t-shirt and pair it up with blue pants. Give it a complete look with a white belt and espadrilles.

Whose look do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

