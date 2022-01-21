Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Parineeti Chopra: 5 Celebs who love Louis Vuitton's multi pochette bag

Living the new year, new life? Your closet needs a quick trendy boost to keep your everyday style ultra-spot-on. Adding a breath of fresh and modish air comes with both outfits and accessories that match. Some of us are so intrigued with all the flashy and natty ensembles, we dare to forget about the bags that can easily prove to be a hero. This carrier of essentials will never fall under the ill-famed radar. Our current love is etched majorly in this multi-pochette bag that costs approximately Rs. 1.5 lacs from Louis Vuitton.

The Paris luxury fashion house has received votes from many despite its heavy and swanky price tags. Celebrities are quick to hoard these and strut around proving even the most diminutive bag can grab anybody's attention. Here's the bag that has witnessed a resurgence and here we have proof. Are you taking style notes?

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Contemplating a holiday? Here's wishing you a stylish one. Leave it to the Neerja actress to show the power of a pantsuit. This seafoam green outfit by 3.1 Phillip Lim impressed us with its cool vibe. She skipped a shirt to style her look but how does it matter when her accessories are made for a scene of slay? From her gold linked chain, matching earrings, to peep-toe block sandals and her very charming crossbody LV bag with blush pink Jacquard strap and a coin purse all made for fabulous choices.

Anushka Sharma

It's the Sultan actress' stylish world and we're all living in it. What a striking jet-setter she can be. Her beige cropped trench Burberry jacket sat comfortably over a white tee and with black trousers. We absolutely love how she pulled it off with white sneakers, sunnies, and the crossbody bag that entailed a khaki strap. Pink strap or the latter hue, it's still a magical creation!

Parineeti Chopra

Excuse us while we scroll through winter fashion essentials. We back *after two mins* The Girl on the Train actress holidayed in Europe on New Year's Eve dressed cosy in multiple layers of outfits namely a turtleneck black top, sweatshirt, and a puffer jacket. She finished off her OOTD with black faux leather leggings, lace-up boots, and a beige beret cap. Next comes our favourite detail. The accessory that's been eye candy. Look at how effortlessly it has us enticed.

Disha Patani

For globe-trotting when your chunky tote bag won't do the glam cut. The Malang actress adores the Maldives and we heart her style. She always takes it as H for a hottie and her airport look was truly that. The 29-year-old wore a brown ruched cropped top that bore a drawstring detail and combined the deep neck number with blue ripped jeans. Oh, arm candy, we see you, we want to add you to the cart! You can wear it as a sling bag as well.

Pooja Hedge

Don't know what we're more maniacs about. Her OOTN or her accessory. The Most Eligible Bachelor star's monochrome black look with a denim jacket, tee, and jeans or her bag with the khaki green belt. Just saying we can't stop staring at it all!

Which diva's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: Grab the best deals before it is too late.





