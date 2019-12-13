Anushka Sharma to Sonam Kapoor: THESE leading ladies show us how to take on menswear fashion

The androgynous trend has never been stronger than it is right now. It dominated Valentino's S/S 2019 collection, which culminated to sharply structured suits, boxy trousers, notched collars and crisp silhouettes. And now our leading ladies are showing us how to nail the androgynous look.

Androgynous fashion aims at breaking gender stereotypes. Previously gender fluid fashion had a lot of stigma attached to it but now it’s much more accessible. With the emergence of more and more contemporary designers, fashionistas are opting for genderless apparel. These contemporary and open-minded designs are unarguably the driving force behind gender fluid fashion. This trend sprouts up from having the freedom to decide what one should and shouldn’t wear. We sure are loving this new wave of non-conformity!

One thing that we can be sure of is Bollywood divas need no push for trying something new and reinventing themselves. They weren’t too late to take out their tuxedos and surf this wave of gender non-conforming fashion. Tuxedos can be very versatile, style them with a statement bag or some jewellery or maybe just let them be themselves. One can never go wrong with tuxedos that’s for sure. So, take a look at all the ladies who suited up and left us with major inspiration.

Kangana Ranaut's airport style has always been on point and she hits it out of the park again with this pinstripe beige suit. The Thailvi actress, showed her take on the trend by pairing the suit with a beige turtleneck and a statement bag, to be very specific, an ultra luxurious Hermés Birkin bag!

Give a girl the right pair of shoes and she'll show you how to style them! Our homegirl Anushka Sharma didn't let us down with her bold choice of red sole boots. The actress completely owned the blue checkered Gucci tuxedo which she paired with a classic white shirt and a black tie. Wait, did we mention the golden ear cuff?

Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor has always been experimental with her style and her take on this trend was definitely a win-win decision. The actress took her Phillip Lim suit out on a ride by styling it with an uber cool crossbody bag with an added pouch by Louis Vuitton and a pair of black shades.

Who knew androgynous fashion could be quirky and colourful? Alia, sure did. The actress decided to funk up the trend by opting for a vibrant matelassé suit by Prabal Gurung with red hot pants and a black bralette.

Drawing to a close, androgyny in fashion is all in and by all means- let the evolution begins. From Kangana's sophisticated look, Anushka's rock chic boots, Sonam's uber cool minimalism to Alia's quirky spin- androgynous fashion is inevitable. So the next time you take your suit out on a ride, you just know what to do. When will you get on the bandwagon? Comment below and let us know.

