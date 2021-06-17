Anushka Sharma styles her baggy mom jeans with an oversized Balenciaga shirt that costs a FORTUNE; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma shared pictures in her new mom-fit and it’s all things chic! Check it out

The new mommy, is setting major fashion goals with her new wardrobe. While she’s taking a lot of inspirations from the millennial style and choosing oversized hoodies and sweatpants, she’s also sticking to her love for classic casuals. We cannot forget the style statement she made in an all-denim look right after giving birth to her daughter, Vamika.

While the actress has always proved her love for style, we love how her casual style is extremely relatable. Sharma who shared a series of photos on her social media feed looked no less of a fashionista. She picked out a pair of baggy mom-jeans that were rolled up at the hem and styled it with an oversized Balenciaga shirt. The striped shirt bore a tie-up collar detail while the graphic logo was printed on the shoulder. For all those who are wondering, the shirt costs a whopping USD 900 which roughly converts to INR 66,000.

The actress styled the striped shirt with a pair of gold hoops while a sleek bun put her hair out of the way. A mask covered most of her makeup free face. Keeping the look simple, relatable and casual, the actress picked out a pair of white sneakers to complete the look.

What are your thoughts about her look? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :instagram

