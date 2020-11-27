Anushka Sharma is a TRUE sneakerhead and her stunning collection can serve enough proof

Anushka Sharma loves her sneakers and is often seen making the most of them! Check it out

Sneakers have now replaced heels and there's no denying that. Gone are the days of click-clacking heels and now is the era of keeping things simple, sporty and chic in sneaked. From chunky dad sneakers to statement-making bright kicks to the classic whites, we've seen celebrities rocking it all. However, when it comes to Bollywood divas, one actress who definitely swears by her love for sneakers and this is . The Jab Tak Hai Jaan actress has surely proved the world that she'd chose comfort over heels and her past looks have been enough proof of it.

Just a few days ago, the mother-to-be ditched her strappy flats as she styled her Anita Dongre dress with a pair of crisp white high-top Converse shoes. This is not the first time the actress has ditched her matched footwear for sneakers and honestly, we're a fan!

She clearly loves dressing down in easy, relaxed dresses and since it’s Anushka we’re talking about, she loves to add a sporty twist to it. This week wasn’t the first time she’s chosen to wear white kicks with her dresses! She literally pulls off even the simplest of looks with utmost ease and that is what we love about her effortless style.

Another one of our favourite shoes that the actress owns are these Yeezy Mafia sneakers that the actress styled with an all-black casual look. The actress made quite the statement as she let her shoes shine in the monochromatic look. Truly a sneakerhead!

Another cool way to style your crisp white sneakers is to make the most of your statement skirt. This is truly a modern Barbie moment and Anushka shows the world how it’s done!

You’ll often find her keeping things comfy and classic and this look speaks volumes of it. This oversized denim jacket was paired with a pair of white jeans and black sneakers that prove that comfort always wins when it comes to Anushka Sharma!

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: 5 Must have pieces to grab from Tara Sutaria’s wardrobe

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :instagram

Share your comment ×