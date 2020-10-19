Anushka Sharma turns into Miss Sunshine as she shows off her baby bump in an orange jumpsuit; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma soaks in the Sun as she shows off her growing baby bump in sunkissed photos. Check it out

We love it when celebrities flood their social media accounts with what they are up to and our favourite- #OOTD snaps! It not only gives us a peek into their lives but it's always fun to see who, what and how they are wearing their favourite ensembles. We definitely know for a fact that their style is always creating a statement and who better to take style inspiration from? Today on our list is who is known for her effortless style and minimal aesthetics! Now, that she's expecting and about to turn into a mother, we love how she's making the most of this time in comfy clothing!

Today, in a series of photos shared by her with the caption, 'Pocket full of sunshine,' she looked no less than Miss Sunshine herself as she chose for a muted orange jumpsuit. The overalls reminded us of our childhood as she paired it with a white tee underneath. The full-length jumpsuit bore a loose fit but only hug her body around the waist as it accentuated her growing baby belly. While in a few photos she was seen caressing her baby bump, other time was well spent as she soaked up the sun. In true Anushka sense, she styled it with a pair of white canvas shoes and let things sporty and casual!

Sharma let her hair down and let her textured waves have its moment. While soaking in the Vitamin D, she skipped on her makeup and only let her pregnancy glow do all the talking.

Credits :instagram

