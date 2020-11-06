Anushka Sharma twins with Virat Kohli in a black maxi by Pinnacle; Yay or Nay?

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's birthday in a laid-back black maxi dress. Check it out

Just like every other important time in a celebrity's life, pregnancy is also of utmost importance. There were days when actresses hid their pregnancies and did not show off their baby bumps and weight gain. Now, things have changed and actresses are embracing this first step towards motherhood like a total diva. In the process, they are also making sure to look their best while they can flaunt their pregnancy glow!

Joining this list of celebs is who is expecting her first child with hubby, Virat Kohli. The actress who is currently in Dubai with him celebrated his birthday among friends and colleagues. She made things special as she twinned with Virat in black. While Virat wore a classic black tee, Anushka kept things fun and fashionable in a maxi dress by Pinnacle. The dress bore a V-neck neckline and further bore button details throughout.

The top half clung to her body while it flared out at the waist to accommodate her growing baby bump. Adding that touch of feminity to the look were her embroidered sleeves that also gave off major bohemian vibes. Sharma then let her textured hair down in soft waves as she ditched her makeup to let her pregnancy glow do the talking. She then completed her look with a pair of gold hoops that served as the perfect accessory.

Credits :instagram

