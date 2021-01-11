Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli blessed with a baby girl; Here’s a look back at her stunning maternity looks

As Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma welcome a baby girl, we take a look back at her stunning maternity style. Check it out

and Virat Kohli who were expecting their first child have now been blessed with the arrival of their baby girl. The new daddy, Virat just posted the happy news on his Instagram and took the internet by a storm. This is not the first time, the couple has managed to steal everyone’s hearts. The new parents first posted they’re expecting back in August and ever since then, the stylish couple has everyone’s eyes on them.

The then, mommy-to-be did what she does best and showed up in some of the most stunning outfits. Ms Sharma definitely moved away from the usual maternity outfits and showed the world how it’s done. She refrained from basic maternity clothes and opted for effortless choices that were not only comfortable but also chic.

We’d like to start this list with the dress that got as popular as the photo did. The polka dot number in black and white was the one she chose for the pregnancy announcement and boy were we in awe!

Next on her list of comfy and chic ensembles is this easy jumpsuit that managed to steal the show. She looked no less of Miss Sunshine herself as she shared a series of photos under the sun. With sneakers and her hair let down, she proved to the world that maternity clothing can also be fun and effortless.

Talking about chic ensembles, the actress never shied away from very bodycon maxis and her love for them have no bounds! She styled it with her favourite sneakers and added a chic twist to it by knotting up a t-shirt over it.

Anushka then made the most of her pregnancy glow as she left the world in awe of her desi looks. She made sure to keep things simple and comfy in loose anarkalis and kurta sets. Truly a vision to soar eyes!

Even while expecting, she made sure to keep her work on her top priority as she was often seen going in and out of sets in chic ensembles. A few of our favourites include this gorgeous mini dress by Anita Dongre. She literally looks like a ray of sunshine!

Talking about work outfits, she looked exceptionally elegant in this emerald green maxi dress as she was spotted out of an ad shoot. I mean, just look at her!

While she definitely revamped how the world sees maternity wear, she took it a niche higher as she was seen caressing her baby bump in a monokini. The black wonder showed off her baby bump while her pregnancy glow stole the show!

One of her last few maternity outfits includes this gorgeous white flowy maxi that was given a sporty touch with a pair of sneakers and a denim jacket! Another one is this chic yet casual Maison Margiela t-shirt dress that she wore for a lunch date with hubby.

We must say, Anushka Sharma did set the bar high for all future mothers especially when it comes to her maternity style.

We heartily congratulate the stylish couple on the arrival of their baby girl!

