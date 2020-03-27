Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Jigsaw Puzzle: Link the pieces to see the couple’s Sabyasachi look

The couple gave us major desi vibes and their happy pictures are keeping us company during the lockdown. Unscramble to find out

The lockdown has left us bored with very little do. So, we got to stalking and found out these happy pictures of and Virat Kohli to keep us company. The couple who is currently quarantining in their homes made quite a statement last Diwali.

While Anushka went all out with her colourful Sabyasachi lehenga, Virat perfectly complimented her and let her have all the limelight as he chose to keep it simple in a white ethnic look.

Unscramble the pieces to find out their complete look:

Credits :PINKVILLA

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More