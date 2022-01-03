Anushka Sharma in Zimmermann's off shoulder dress showed how to stay ever in trend with stripes: Yay or Nay?

Certain trends flicker back and forth into the fashion world but stripes seem like a permanent resident. Stripes often evoke nostalgic love and are favoured for how sophisticated, undeniably glamorous and easily the print can liven up any outfit. Can't move on and want to succumb more to the love of stripes? We'd probably embrace a fabulous touch of maximalism to ensure our style doesn't see a doomsday as it did back in 2020. If you're currently looking for a reason to party virtually, we have a dress suggestion to make, and here's a little caution, you might leave playful and colourful textures and prints behind.

We're hinting at Anushka Sharma's party outfit which she wore in South Africa a few days ago. No matter how busy a few of us were on that night, we managed to pick up a style lesson real quick. Don't tell us dressing up doesn't perk up your mood, you wouldn't be reading this otherwise. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actress was seen celebrating a new joyful beginning of a year with Virat Kohli and the Indian Cricket team in a restaurant.

Anushka's husband opted for a casual look in a white t-shirt and blue straight-fit jeans. The starlet wore Zimmermann's off-shoulder maiden dress. So full of stripes, the classic black and white put out a striking look. The midi dress with fit-flare silhouette looked extra chic with blouson sleeves and the drawstring neckline that held the mini tie detail well.

The Phillauri star with her black satin flat footwear had a visually interesting detail that made a cute bow, giving these the look of ankle-strap and sling-back flats. Her gold hoop earrings, bob hairdo with waves, and dewy skin, looked seriously pretty.

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Janhvi Kapoor to Kareena Kapoor Khan: 5 divas who proved breezy kaftans are forever chic