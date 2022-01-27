Anushka Sharma's Ami Paris white tee and sweatpants define peak level comfort: Yay or Nay?

No matter how much you yearn to step up your fashion game, nothing like a white t-shirt to always start and end your look with. True, the same hue can bore you after repeated sessions of wearing it but it's not a puzzle to see why a plain white shirt can become anybody's trusted outfit. Further on, it also depends on what bottoms you pick to achieve a stylish look, and let's be honest sweatpants, track pants and jeans do not quite escape our eyes.

Here's a look that'll last longer in your favourite outfits list. May we present the formula to a smart, simple, and non-dramatic look? Fashion fans have been riding the wave of comfort dressing for years in a row, Anushka Sharma's look is a lesson to trust. She opted for a white jersey t-shirt from Ami Paris curated with organic cotton. This oversized tee featured a tonal plastisol print that read the brand's name. The half-sleeved number with crew-neck costs approximately Rs. 9,927.94 and is absolutely up for grabs on the website.

The sun gorgeously kissed her face and we also took notice of her blue sweatpants. She brought the touch of winter with a jacket in hand and rounded out her OOTD with Nike white sneakers. There's the gleaming sun, pond, and grassland, what better than these to complement a picture? She left her side-parted bob to frame her face and had her lips glossed up, eyebrows groomed and rightly filled in. Her eyes had a touch of kohl which helped her wrap up her look.

Is this look a YAY or NAY?

