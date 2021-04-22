Anushka Sharma's favourite cover up is the cropped jacket: 6 Times she made a strong case for the piece

A huge fan of layering her outfits, Anushka Sharma can't get enough of cropped jackets. Here are our top looks of the actress sporting the style.

While we're bang in the middle of summer with a limited number of pieces to wear at home, there's no one saying we can't save ideas for later. While fall and autumn might seem like some time away, there's no particular season for layering. A pro at layering, is Bollywood's leading lady, . The actress loves to throw on jackets and blazers to her outfits, which help elevate her casual look. When it comes to jackets, Anushka just can't seem to get enough of cropped jackets.

Making a strong case for monotone dressing, Sharma headed to the airport keeping it simple in a black crop top and high waisted baggy jeans. A pair of grey sneakers, a black tote bag and a cropped black jacket that bore cut-outs at her elbows, made for a chic look.

Not just street style looks, Anushka prefers even her luxury jackets cropped! Case in point, this brown Burberry cropped jacket she wore to the airport and styled with a Louis Vuitton sling, making for a simple yet stylish airport look.

One of Anushka's favourite colours seems to be the happy and bright, sunshine yellow shade. Making a statement with the colour at the airport, Anushka contrasted her all-black outfit with a bright yellow denim jacket as she jet-setted off.

Same old denim can get boring and even the Pari actress knows that. To switch things up, she also rocked a cropped denim jacket that had a blazer-like look to it. She paired this over a simple white tee and formal grey trousers, making a strong case for keeping work outfits casual as she held onto Virat Kohli.

Even on vacation, Sharma swears by her trusted jacket to elevate her look. Case in point, she made a statement in the most casual look - a black tee, white pants and a cropped denim jacket as Anushka enjoyed her vacation.

Anushka proved that her love for cropped jackets was real when she even sported one when she was pregnant! For a clinic appointment, the actress kept it simple in a white summer maxi dress and Converse sneakers. An acid wash denim jacket thrown over added as a cover-up to this effortlessly stylish look.

Are you a fan of the cropped jacket like Anushka Sharma is?

