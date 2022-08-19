Anushka Sharma's happy park day outfit looks chic in a co-ordinated pastel yellow shorts set; Yay or Nay?

You heard it here first: the chicest co-ords are no longer in hiding. There's something about these matchy outfits making scoring our daily glam so easy. Spring and summer together were so good to us. From pastels to bright neons, we absolutely forgot that fashion faux pas could be a thing. Now in monsoon, certain codes have stayed the same, such as shorts, dresses and co-ords are still acceptable. Approving this fashion thesis is Anushka Sharma's latest park day look.

Has everyone stopped sporting athleisure in parks? You can give it a try. No harm, just glam. That is if you happen to take notes from the Chakda Xpress actress. The good news is that pastels can be worn again and this look is a fitting reference for a stylish re-start. The mother-of-one oozed charm in a two-piece pastel yellow co-ordinated combo which was made up of a top that came with a close-neck, schiffli embroidered patterns, puff three-quarter sleeves, tie-up details placed in tiers, and a scalloped hem. Can your OOTD look any more solid?

This one is sure to say yes to any outing you may have in mind. Pair it with its nattier half also called high-waisted shorts with pleated hems. You know it's a vibe when you give it fashionable accessories such as black sunnies which can be a staple. Could you name something you cannot wear with? It screams investment-worthy to us. Anushka added gold mini hoop earrings, a braided-strapped watch, and brown tie-up flat footwear. A straight hairdo and a lipstick that looks as classy as your outfit, this is well put. What say?

Is this look a YAY or NAY? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja to Shraddha Kapoor: 5 Celebs who gave a green signal to pantsuits