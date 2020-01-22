Anushka Sharma's Louis Vuitton to Alia Bhatt's Chanel: All the luxury handbags celebrities are OBSESSING over

When it comes to girls and their bags, there is no stopping them form indulging in these luxury goods. Check out all the handbags B-town celebs are obsessing over

The field of fashion is becoming more open and breaking borders today. Every celebrity wants to carry the best luxury handbag to accessorise the designer outfits they often sport at the airport, events and more. From chic small sling bags to big tote bags that can carry the entire wardrobe, celebrities are a fan of every style of bag and don't step out without their favourite arm candy. Check out some of the favourite bags our tinsel-town celebrities can't get enough of and carry them everywhere from the gym or to run errands.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The Begum of Bollywood loves her handbags. She has a huge collection of them with one in almost every luxury brand. Her favourite though is the Hermes handbag that costs a whopping Rs. 13 lakhs in a taupe shade. She needs no excuse to take this beauty out!

Janhvi Kapoor

Sling bags dominate the Dhadak actress' wardrobe. One of the many bags she is seen parading around from the gym to the airport in both leggings and ethnic outfits, is the Chanel Vintage Square CC Flap bag worth Rs. 2.14 lakhs! The woven leather chain strap bag featured a leather detailing and zip with inside pockets on it and is vintage, making it more rare!



Her fuss-free looks are often talked about. But the actress experimented by making a statement with two Chanel bags over her basic white tee. The accessory fit over her chest like a chain and featured a bag on either side of it, making for the ultimate airport arm candy for its large storage space in the form of 2 bags!



A fan of easy dressing and known for her minimal dressing and off-duty looks, Sharma picked out the ultimate sling bag to carry to the airport. She donned the Louis Vuitton Multi Pouchette Bag which costs a whopping Rs. 1.5 lakhs. It comes with a coin purse attached to the sling and a metallic chain attachment at the zip of the pouch.

Kiara Advani

For her birthday, Advani picked out a white Chanel crossbody bag with lots of gold chain detailing on it. The bag worth Rs. 3.5 lakhs came with a silver chain and was from the Pre-Fall 2019 collection that screamed the Chanel name and logo with gold chains dipped in pearls.



The Panga actress seems to have a favourite handbag brand and it is Dior. She has been spotted sporting the Dior book tote on multiple occasions and can't seem to get enough and we can see why - it is spacious, looks chic and is extremely easy and lightweight to carry!



A fan of athleisure and easy dressing, it comes as no surprise that the diva loves her Fendi tote worth Rs. 1.40 lakhs. Perfect to take to the airport and stash all of your essentials from moisturisers and creams to books and gadgets, this makes for the perfect airport bag according to Malla!



The ultimate trendsetter when it comes to men's fashion, Johar is known for his looks that make heads turn. In a Valentino denim jacket, the director made a style statement. He accessorised this look with a hologram monogram Louis Vuitton Keepall Bandouliere 50 which reflected prism colours and stood out. The bag costing Rs. 2.3 lakhs looked chic and made quite a statement against his otherwise neutral outfit.

Which celebrity's bag do you wish to get your hands on? Comment below and let us know.

