Anushka Sharma's Louis Vuitton Pochette bag's cost can get you a 15 day trip to Europe; Find out

Our celebrities are loaded with all the World's luxury and there's no denying that. Airports have become the latest runway and our celebs flaunt all their possessed accessories here. Whenever we see an airport look of a celebrity, one thing is for sure as we get to see their illustrous collections of handbags which are honestly to die for.

Recently, was spotted at the airport. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress kept her look minimal chic as she stepped out in a neutral hue number. We all know that celebs are blessed with luxury and they love to flaunt it (who wouldn't?). Anushka is clearly no different. The stunner opted for a crossbody Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Bag which costs a whopping $2,130 which in Indian currency is close to Rs. 1.5 lacs. Clearly the amount is sufficient enough for us to take a good 15 day trip to Europe.

While at the airport, Sharma opted for a white round neck tee which she teamed up with a pair of black ankle length trousers. She threw in a beige brown full sleeves cropped jacket to complete her look. Sharma styled her look with center parted sleek hairdo, black tinted sunglasses, a crossbody Louis Vuitton multi pochette bag and white converse sneakers. We like the minimal and laid back look!

What do you think of Anushka Sharma's LV bag? Also, which celebrities handbag is your personal favourite? Comment below and let us know.

