Anushka Sharma's Solid and Striped neon green swimsuit is making us miss pool time in summer; Yay or Nay?

As winter is firming its grip, with the chilly wind passing through us, it is making us miss the blissful summer more and more. While we are preparing ourselves to get holed up in our sweaters and blankets, Anushka Sharma is relaxing with good food and indulging in some pool time. On her Insat handle, she shared a series of pictures giving a glimpse of her happy time that is making the whole Internet crazy and we are currently crushing over on what she is wearing.

Anushka can effortlessly go from sarees to dashing swimsuits that only shows the actress and producer can pull off any sort of clothing with maximum ease. Her easy-going and relatable persona has garnered her a million admirers and that's why people love her natural style. The gorgeous actress shared some pictures of herself on a poolside wearing a neon green coloured monokini from the label Solid and Striped. The ribbed swimsuit looked fabulous on her as she flashed a smile ear-to-ear radiating with charm and positivity. The monokini also featured white button-down detail at the front.

This beauty doesn't need any makeup to go before the camera. That's why we can see her confidently flashing her glowing and luminous skin and also get a glimpse of naturally flushed cheeks and pink-tinted lips. And undoubtedly, this new mommy is looking very beautiful. Of many, husband Virat Kohli wasn't late to reach the comments section and drop a heart along with a lovestruck emoji.

Anushka who was last seen alongside Shah Rukh Khan in Zero is currently busy spending time with her family.

We totally love this swimwear. What are your thoughts?

