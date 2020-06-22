Anushka Sharma's stylish handbags are on our wishlist: 7 luxury handbags we can't get enough of 

When it comes to arm candy, Anushka Sharma's stack has us covered. Check out her collection that we absolutely can't get enough of!

One actress who is always on top of her style game, is . The actress is known for her comfortable street style outfits that are both easy on the eyes and to wear. Whether it is at the airport, out and about in the city or on vacation, Sharma's wardrobe is filled with comfortable clothing that involves distressed denims, casual tees, sneakers, sunnies and the roomiest luxury handbags. Everything from Fendi to Saint Laurent to Louis Vuitton, Sharma has quite a collection of handbags, all of which we have added to our wishlist immediately. Check out our favourites!

Chanel is a bag brand that is in every celebrities wardrobe today. Anushka Sharma too has her hands on a black Chanel tote bag with the iconic double C logo on it. She paired it with a brilliant red shirt and matching pants with ruffles on it to make for a noteworthy look.

Her airport staple seems to be a roomy bag that fits all her travel essentials. We are crushing hard on this simple black Prada backpack that matched her head-to-tope black outfit. A bright yellow pop of colour in the form of her jacket, completed her look.

Anushka Sharma seems to favour neutral shades more than anything else. We love her pastel kurta and sharara set that she accessorised with a large Sait Laurent tote that matched her ethnic look well!

A bag that she can't seem to get enough of, is the Dior book tote. While other celebrities made do with a monochrome black and white tote, Sharma opted for the colourful and fun version with a blast of peacock green.

Proving that nobody has a better street style than she does, Anushka sported a blue and white co-ord set with black sunnies and carried with her an oversized Fendi tote bag to make a statement.

Another roomy bag she is fond of and carries with her everywhere, is her pastel blue Balenciaga bag. We love how she paired it with a stripe cold-shoulder jumpsuit to make for a cool yet casual look.

But it's not just the large, roomy bags the Pari actress fancies. She seems to have a strong liking towards Louis Vuitton's pouchette sling bag that also comes with a coin purse. Just big enough to fit her passport and wallet, Anushka Sharma's LV bag also makes for a chic look!

What are your thoughts on Anushka Sharma's bag collection? Which of them is your favourite? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :Viral Bhayani

