Are you obsessed with yellow? Then Kiara Advani’s bright yellow outfits will surely LEAVE you astonished

Kiara Advani clearly loved her yellow attires and we have enough proof of it. Check it out!

Yellow is one of the brightest colours which can be worn anytime for any occasion. This bright colour goes well with all desi and western outfits, be it saree, kurta, dress, gown, palazzo, tops or others. Some of us are most likely to wear yellow during the daytime but, yellow can make you look stunning every time provided if dressed properly with right accessories to complete the look.

Here, we have got some gorgeous pictures of Kiara Advani in yellow outfits, which can inspire you to wear yellow at every occasion. Check them out!

Yellow Skirt

Just recently, Kiara has been seen wearing a bright yellow off-shoulder crop top with a skirt. She paired it up with golden earrings and sandals. Her nude lips perfectly complement the outfit and make her looks dazzling. Though she is wearing it during the daytime, it can also be worn for a night out.

Yellow Culottes

The Kabir Singh actress was recently spotted in a yellow outfit, which made her look smart and bubbly. Her look featured yellow culottes with black polka dot print and a white sleeveless shirt. The attire gets a big thumbs-up for being paired up with beige pointy-flats and yellow sling bag.

Yellow Mirror and Mesh Gown

Here, Ms Advani is wearing a gorgeous mirror and mesh gown with yellow and gold embellishments on it. The look is completed with subtle smokey eyes and neutral-toned lips. Kiara looks stunning in this attire as she flaunts her curves perfectly.

Yellow Palazzo and Kuta

and Kiara Advani were spotted here while promoting their movie ‘Kabir Singh’. The attire of the M.S. Dhoni actress is super gorgeous and perfect for a day event. For the event, she opted for light yellow coloured kurta with bell sleeves and matching palazzo.

Yellow Off-Shoulder Gown

Advani’s next look was for an award show early this year, where she was seen looking extremely elegant. Her yellow off-shoulder gown with silver stone embellishments was perfect for that night. She paired up her outfit with high heels, which was thoroughly complementing her attire.

