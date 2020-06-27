Ariana Grande Birthday Special: 5 times the ‘Dangerous Woman’ stole the show & left the world gasping for air

The pop singer, actress and songwriter is turning 27 and to be honest we cannot keep calm so we took a look back at all the times the ‘Dangerous Woman’ stole the show with her gorgeous looks.

‘You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it!’ Here’s to the woman who buys her hair and rocks it like it’s nobody’s business. Ariana Grande the singer, actress and songwriter is turning 27 and when we think of her all we can picture is a tall petite woman who manages to steal the show EVERY time with her signature high ponytail, oversized sweatshirts, winged eyeliner and her extremely puffy dresses! So, we’re having a little party of our own and looking back at the times she stole the show!

We’d like to start with one of our favourite looks by the pop singer and it is truly the epitome of being extra! This Giambattista Valli grey number has managed to steal hearts like nothing else. The puffy number is right up her alley and along with her signature ponytail and winged eyeliner, she literally hit it out of the park!

The queen of off-shoulder jackets, she has time and again managed to show the world how to effortlessly pull off a simple and casual jacket and add oomph with her OTT hairstyle and flawless makeup!

You’d think a ponytail is casual and does not manage to make a statement on a red carpet but stand by Ariana and she’ll prove the world wrong. This quintessential red number made for a great look and still manages to make a statement.

Whenever we see a girl with an oversized sweatshirt and thigh-high boots, Ariana comes straight up in our mind and it’ll be bad of us to not mention this amazing platinum blond phase that we love!

Lastly, we conclude our favourites lists with this stunning embellished wonder she wore in the music video Don’t Call Me an Angel. A slinky diamond choker, angel wings and ofcourse thigh-high boots made for a great look!

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvilafashion

Share your comment ×