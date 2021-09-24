Arjun Bijlani to Rahul Vaidya: Most stylish men from KKK 11

While a true adventure fan looked for entertainment in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, a fashionista would have headed straight to the contestants' social media profile to catch on some style tea. While the divas keep it pretty at all times so do men who look dapper every single minute. Is that even allowed? There's never-ending chicness, take a look!

The one not just to win the show but also who’s left the hearts skipping a beat often, went monochrome in black well-fitted textured pants which he styled with Dolce & Gabbana tee with typography and jacket that looked uber-cool. Glossy black shoes, a watch, and rectangle-shaped sunglasses pulled his dashing look together.

Sporty chic but make it as perfect as Rahul Vaidya’s OOTD. Saachi Vijaywargia styled the Halo Effect yellow hoodie with black shorts. He who loves quirky always brings incomparable style and here’s him showing us how it’s done with neon green sunglasses and a neck chain.

Think good looks, think Vishal Aditya Singh in a Bharat & Reshma striped black sherwani that featured an asymmetrical kurta with gold embroidery and buttons. Wardrobe stylist and curator, Saachi Vijaywargia teamed it with black trousers and glossy black lace-up shoes.

A fan of crisp and an overall-snazzy look? Play it fun and easygoing like Abhinav Shukla’s maroon t-shirt and grey shorts. With sunnies, a watch, and red shoes, his day’s look was rounded out smartly.

Stylist Forum Majithia put the debonair element in this suit. Varun Sood as always looked so suave as he was besuited in a grey outfit. He wore his suit over a printed floral shirt which was clubbed with trousers and sneakers. Accessories like sunglasses and a watch spruced up his dashing look!

There’s nothing that can come close to a white kurta set being quintessential of a desi wardrobe. Nidhi Kurda Khurana styled Sourabh Raaj Jain in a white kurta and churidar pants which were elevated with the long ethnic jacket embroiled with multi-hued threadwork. His strappy footwear enhanced his charming avatar.

