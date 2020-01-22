Armani’s Haute Couture show at Paris Fashion Week was all about the exuberant print Ikat

An explosion of Ikat is all you need to describe Armani’s Haute Couture collection at Paris Fashion Week. Browse through!

Armani’s Spring/Summer 2020 collection was inspired by the Italian designer’s trans-global exploration that has been dear to his heart since the beginning of his career. Usually he picks up a single colour palette or print story and goes to town with it. This time he opted for a much obscure, highfalutin and deep thought centered theme which was quite a risk. Ikat, the Indonesian dyeing technique with bold colours and subtle movements. This rich print seems to have inspired the designer to flex his creative muscles as he usually abides by greige.

Women usually come to Giorgio Armani for his advice they can trust, his sharply tailored jackets, beaded jackets and his expertise in providing exquisite evening wear solutions. The designer who usually preferred to work with a more neutral colour palette went down a different path this time. Breaking away from his Deco inspired collection from Spring/Summer 2019, he moved towards pantsuits with bold Ikat prints and numerous variations of jackets- long cardigans, short sleeved jackets, waistless blazers, coat jackets, zippered, buttonless, cropped jackets with bouffant sleeves, blazers with notched lapels and plunging necklines.

Armani didn’t just restrict the rich Ikat pattern to his narrow pant suits but also took it to a whole new level with evening gowns bearing the print on taffeta as well as tulle. The collection that comprised of 17 strapless gowns saw body hugging sequin Ikat and loaded tulle on top of it.

For the accessories, Ikat beaded bags, half moon bags with golden handles, round pouch bags and heart shaped bags dominated the show. Huge earrings with Ikat print and statement neck pieces with colourful gemstones adorned the neckline of his dresses. The exuberance of the Indonesian dyeing technique was very in-your-face at Armani’s Spring/Summer 2020 show. The models also sported pixie haircut and Jewish head caps.

Be it an explosion of Ikat or a sleek, minimal collection revolving around jackets, Giorgio Armani’s gowns from the 2020 Spring/Summer collection will definitely be seen gracing the red carpet for the award season stretching ahead of us. What do you think about the rhapsody of Ikat at Armani’s Paris Fashion Week show? Comment below and let us know.

