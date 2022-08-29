Arpita Mehta-Kunal Rawal Wedding: Celebs who brought the best show in desi ensembles that look super festive

It was a love-packed weekend at least Bollywood's hottest bunch would say so. If you're a fashion news collector, this would be nothing new to your eyes. Old news but yes we would take every chance to celebrate a new couple in town especially when extraordinary fashion designers are the subjects. Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta are married now, we mean, happily wedded as the #AMKRFinally did some loud rounds on the internet. What did the wedding at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai look like? Gala and a little too opulent! Here is a lowdown of the outfit choices made by your celebrities.

Arpita Mehta and Kunal Rawal

Congratulations to the newlyweds! Gold and white were the chosen hues. The theme that most wedding guests followed was just the bride and groom. Arpita made a majestic statement in an embellished lehenga set which featured mirror work, a plunging neckline cropped blouse, and short sleeves. She teamed this high-waisted skirt with an organza dupatta. Absolutely stunning with a maang tikka, stacked bangles, gold kalira, rings, and necklaces with chunky studs. Kunal's sherwani was styled with a safa and dupatta.

Malaika Arora

We're pleased and how with these happy posers also known as Antara Motiwala Marwah and Miss Arora! Mala continued her radiant fashion round in a saree. Draped so sensuously, this ivory saree bore gold embellishments and was styled with a sleeveless sequinned blouse. Her OOTD was heavy on glamour with a maang tikka and statement necklace.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

Cuties in white outfits! Can they get any more fashionable? Twinning right in ethnic outfits was the JugJugg Jeeyo actor and fashion designer Natasha. He pulled off a suave look in a white kurta teamed with a dupatta, gold trousers, and mojaris to go with it. Natasha looked like a stunner in a white printed ruffle saree, a potli bag, and a maang tikka.

Rhea Kapoor

The most beautiful way to celebrate the bride's big day. Thoughtful indeed! Film producer and fashion stylist Rhea wore a custom-made Arpita Mehta ensemble which featured fringes and a V-neck. She styled herself with flat footwear and statement jewellery.

Anshula Kapoor

This Arpita Mehta ensemble looks so striking good! The founder of Fankind nailed her ethnic glam in a sharara that looked highlighted with mirror work and tiered ruffles. She showed us how to count on a potli bag and chaandbali earrings this festive season.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor

They're adorbs and we know it! The gold and white theme is going strong and we can't get enough of it. This couple served lovely desi looks in a white kurta and pants as seen on the Jersey actor who also wore a bandhi jacket. He wore a gold turban and monk shoes while Mira was seen in an Arpita Mehta design also known as a ruffled saree which had an embellished border and was clubbed with a sleeveless blouse. A choker necklace, maang tikka, and a bangle concluded her look.

Whose outfit do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

