Attending an event? Check out ALL the celebrity approved sarees you can sport to look your desi best

We often get confused with picking the right saree for an occasion. Steal some ideas from Bollywood divas to get rid of the confusion.

When it comes to outfits, there are a number of them we ladies can pick from. For certain occasions, there only ethnic outfits work. But there too, the choice is not limited. From kurtas to lehengas to sharara sets to sarees, there are many to choose from. But looking elegant is easiest in the saree. There is hardly any way to go wrong with the iconic nine-yard drape that is available in multiple options from silk to chiffon and even organza!

Confused about what to pick for which occasion? Let our Bollywood divas help you out!

Festivals

Here teaches us to wear a lightweight floral printed saree for Diwali, which has been paired with a pink deep neck blouse. The look is completed with heavy golden earrings. Though she was seen in this outfit on Diwali, we can pull it off for any festival to look great.

Cultural Event

This look of Vidya Balan is all you need to look great for a cultural event. Here she is wearing a saree with floral print with a full sleeve blouse. She has completed her look with heavy earrings and a slightly messy hair bun.

Party

Janhvi Kapoor looks sizzling in this look, which is absolutely a perfect party outfit. Her lilac coloured sequent saree designed by Manish Malhotra is worn with a deep neck blouse and complemented with statement stone earrings making for the perfect cocktail look.

Formal Meetings

Kriti Sanon looks absolutely elegant and sober in this paisley printed saree paired with a sleeveless blouse. This outfit is an all-rounder for office and formal purposes. Apart from that, this look will always help you to look attractive at any event during day time.

Weddings

looks totally amazing in this saree designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Her golden stone embedded saree has been completed with an off-shoulder blouse and accessorized with a golden stone necklace. This look is perfect for all kinds of wedding occasions. You can pull it off with a sleeveless blouse as well.

