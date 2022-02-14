Ayushmann Khurrana, Siddhant Chaturvedi to Sidharth Malhotra: 7 suave looks to emulate for a WOW date night

Valentine's week promises a thrill of celebrations each day from exchanging hugs, kisses, to chocolates and more. This parade of romance and special events paved its way as a mood-boosting exercise wherein scouring for outfits and dressing up the part looks like a refreshing indulgence. The big day has arrived and if you want to live up to the dapper dreams as you dine with your lover, let's get you rolling in on a dashing prep that will make it a night to remember for you two.

Here's a list of Bollywood men who put us on an incessant swoon route, and we're talking about intense-suave-level looks. Let's get the romance to reach max tonight!

Kartik Aaryan

Winter needn't be over if you aren't yet ready to say goodbye to this season. Look every bit handsome and immaculate with this plaid pantsuit from Brooks Brothers. Priyanka and Kazim styled this for the actor with a turtleneck black sweater from the same brand and elevated his look with black polished shoes from Christian Louboutin.

Vicky Kaushal

Go pink, go cute. A look that won't do you wrong for life. Amandeep Kaur brought pink and white together and made us swear by 'pink or nothing'. The Sardar Udham actor looked polished in a white Zara blazer, Marks and Spencer trousers, which were accompanied by Bossini's pink tee and Benetton's white sneakers. Who said formals look complete only with shoes that look sophisticated? A sporty touch never hurts and get black sunnies to pack your look together.

Sidharth Malhotra

Black on your mind? We say green looks the best when clubbed with black. Who does the usual on a date night, anyway? Mohit Rai put this look together for the Shershaah actor as he teamed designer Gaurav Gupta's deep green multi-angular bandhgala with wrap detail. The faux leather outfit warmed up his look with a black turtleneck tee and trousers. Throw in sunnies if need be and Oxford shoes are a must to create a formal getup.

Ayushmann Khurrana

All you single folks, here's the eye candy you need for the day. If you're a dude who says bold is your surname and making a statement comes to you as a given. Nothing like a metallic knit outfit that can infuse the right dash of sparkle into your look. Isha Bhansali styled this Shivan and Narresh creation with a black blazer doused a bit with sequins and trousers. Boot-up all cool courtesy of Celine.

Shahid Kapoor

You deserve to look like gold every day, so let tonight be the start of something beautiful. The Kabir Singh star knows only a debonair game and we stand corrected with this proof. Anisha Jain styled the 40-year-old in Amit Aggarwal's moulded menswear jacket, close-neck shirt, and trousers. A next-level look you can't say no to, right?

Siddhant Chaturvedi

All black, now and every day! Guaranteed for compliments to pour in, Celebrity Stylist Chandani opted for a black blazer from The Maroon Suit, Calvin Klein's shirt, and Marks & Spencer India's trousers for the Gehraiyaan actor. Go luxe with Virago Jewellery's chain, Swarovski's watch, and Shutiq's shoes. Relax up your shirt by leaving it unbuttoned, good enough to leave your chest bare.

Sunny Kaushal

Do you want to gve blazers a back seat? We're ready to join-in on the bandwagon. Prints will never stop making news. Especially when done right. Go for a muted-tone look as Amandeep Kaur worked a great look for the Shiddat hero. Feeling the heat kicking in every day? Give this layering game a shot with Koytoy’s printed shirt and let your white crew-neck tee be visible so keep it partially unbuttoned and wrap your look with Zara's brown trousers. Part casual, part formal, but definitely spot-on. Sign off your look with white sneakers, yellow-tinted sunnies, a silver chain, and a watch.

Which star's look has your vote? Let us know in the comments below.

