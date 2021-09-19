Ayushmann Khurrana to Vicky Kaushal: Who was your BEST DRESSED Bollywood actor of the week?

A week full of inspiration served, we can’t help but jot down notes asap. Whether you're waiting to hold onto your favourite pants or jacket, there's an edit right here for you to use for the next seven days. B-town's most coolest and hunky men have put their looks forward from the airport to a dinner date. Read to make your days super stylish!

Why say no to punch up your style game when you’ve got easy-to-don outfits? Spotted right outside the airport, showed us how to stick to jeans and a casual tee through the many options available. It’s ultra-functional, and an advocate for comfort at all times. He picked out white jeans which he teamed with a pastel-hued green t-shirt. He left it untucked for a relaxed look which is ideal for jet-setting. A backpack and black-framed sunglasses rounded his OOTD. Nothing as amazing and ideal as lace-up shoes that can blend well.

Are you the all-day-jacket person? Take a stroll with outfits so on-point. Sunny Kaushal chose to layer up his multi-coloured printed shirt with a suede zipper jacket. The rolled-up sleeve is the style we’re digging for at the moment. He paired it up simple with black denim pants and white sneakers with red contrast details.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s quirky outfits serve as a reminder of how contemporary one’s style should be. Swearing by prints and colours again, he wore a white t-shirt and layered it up chic with a printed jacket which he clubbed with white sweatpants. Look at the red patchwork detail and the purple tie-up detail. Too many hues and all we think of is love in a picture. With white shoes, sunnies, a watch, and a hairband, he pulled off his look well.

John Abraham has always been the one to serve up some eye candy inspiration. Here’s a head-to-toe black look that’s all about bringing the best of athleisure. From a black tee to the printed hooded jacket and joggers, this will sure stay in trend. He skipped the accessories and slipped his feet into black lace-up shoes.

Ready to take off daddy cool, was seen at the airport with the firstborn, Taimur. Partially twinning with his boy, the star was seen in a black shirt and his most preferred white-hued pants. He chose to complete his outfit with suede brown mojari's, wrist bands, watch, and black-framed sunglasses.

Who wouldn’t wish to keep checkered outfits at the ready? The print is simply appealing to the eyes, right? Vicky Kaushal made it fit for an airport look. He styled the black and white hooded jacket with blue denim pants. Sneakers, a blue mask, and black sunglasses locked his OOTN the best.

Setting couple goals was and in classy outfits last night. For his date with his lady, he donned a black typography tee which had ‘Wasted Youth’ printed on it. He partnered it with black pants, a mask, and sports shoes. Sporty and so fine!

Whose style did you like the most? Let us know in the comments below.

