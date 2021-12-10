Ayushmann Khurrana's Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui promotional fits can give your closet the trendiest spin

You know it's F for Friday that's all about fun and fire. It's not hard to guess with Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui kicking off at the theatres today. Did your day just become a lot more interesting? Well, the eternally cool Ayushmann Khurrana has been keeping us on our toes counting days to watch Manu kill it along with his co-star, Vaani Kapoor also known as Maanvi Brar. It all started with the movie's promotions that heralded in November.

Looks after looks hit us up and boy, need we mention what a threat Ayushmann's been to our heart a little too much since then? It's safe to say he's been loving the December weather and we're having a great time scrolling and picking up lessons. The jacket season never looked this awesome before and we're definitely going to boast a big deal of his great style game for days. Courtesy of Fashion Stylist, Isha Bhansali. Here's your time to take a look at all things to love at first sight.

Not all firsts are bad, here’s the proof. The 37-year-old wore a Rs 1.72 lakh neoprene zipper jacket that bore trims and typography printed on it. Keeping it extra dapper was his printed tee that laid beneath his warm number and then the blue cotton pants with stripe details that cost Rs 1,03,748.61. And, finally, the white sneakers wrapped it up. Head-to-toe in Gucci, goals we say!

Let’s tweak our closet into a cosier one. Well, with an ivory convertible jacket as impressive as this that comes with a new-favourite ruched trend doing its rounds, this truly seems like a double treat. This Rising Among number with a buckle fastening and zipper detail matched the black tee and stayed in line pants that bore contrast stitch in vertical lines. Gucci’s white shoes and everything above looks irresistibly arresting on the star.

The gold standard of winter staples, also known as jackets. Clad in Gaurav Gupta’s bomber jacket that bore a metallic finish in stripes. Here’s what makes it wholesome, who could have imagined biscuit wrappers and plastic bottles could curate something so class, apart? Ayushmann went monochrome with a white cue-neck tee and trousers. Quirky lace-up shoes and tinted sunnies made this look even nattier.

As Isha rightly quotes, “Charlie Harper Vibes”, we say, “A look done right.” The bowling shirt from Line Out Line looked its best with panels and was clubbed with pinstripe trousers to seal it up. Christian Louboutin’s sneakers and a watch were all it took to conclude this look.

If shackets are not your go-to fit, you’d use a shirt to play that for you. After all, you get to make the rules that fit your mood. Throw on Almost Gods’ blue graphic shirt over a white t-shirt, tuck in the crew-neck number, and pair it with grey cargo pants from Gstarraw. A great style for the season ends with combat boots, like the brown Jimmy Choo donned by the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor.

Can you say red-carpet ready without velvet? Proven to have an incredible taste in everything fashion, Ayushmann put out a suave sight to behold. Want to swap your black tuxedo for a wedding reception night in favour of something we see as the spiffiest? Here’s the key to cop the lewk. The mercury liquid suit jacket from OS BY OS looked regal when put together with a close-neck black ribbed tee and trousers. Keep it as luxe a look can be with Christian Louboutin’s pointed-toe boots adorned with silver studs. A touch of gold or more is never a bad thing to pull off, so get a chain from Inox jewellery.

Beating blues one outfit at a time. Let layering be a priority of the season and so have yourself bundled up just like the Badhaai Ho star. He rocked the NoughtOne’s four-piece set which featured a cropped bomber jacket that had two layers of a jacket and a crew-neck number. Washed blue trousers blended with these and looked perfect with Balmain’s black high-tops.

Bring the black in a utility vest and cargo. Make your definition of street style and shopping unconventional. A day’s break from biker jackets can be a great start. For the man who swears by a dashing look, pick out a white tee and top it off with a grey utility vest with a pocket and zipper patch. Wear this sleeveless number NoughtOne with black cargo pants from Gstarraw and put off the final seal with Balmain’s high tops and black sunnies.

Looking everything bomb in Bloni, the Dream Girl actor wore a latex jacket which looked excellent with a high-neck white ribbed tee and black pants. Need an accessory? Let a gold chain be the answer.

Sporty in varsity! He picked out a printed t-shirt from SIX5SIX and had it look comfortable and chic with the multi-coloured suede jacket that bore over cut, sew patchwork, and embroidery. This was combined with buzzer beater pants which had an extremely relaxed fit from the same brand itself. Balmain’s black shoes followed the natty route as well.

We don’t know of any look that Ayushmann wouldn't declare as “nailed it”. Look at him look way too drool-worthy in a two-tone bomber jacket which looked pretty puffed up from Kanika Goyal’s Label. He left it unzipped for a better look at the plain and immaculate white tee which was partnered with trousers that bore a drawstring detail. Oxford shoes and a watch definitely sharpened his overall look effortlessly.

That moment when we believe in extreme warmth but in jacket form. This puffer jacket from Onitsuka Tiger has green neon that’s literally the star of this look. It looked the very best with cargos. Seems like the star is truly fond of these pants, well, it’s both stylish and comforting, can’t complain. Nothing as pleasing as accessories that complement, right? Look at those tinted oversized sunnies.

Perpetually youthful no matter what he dons. How do you do this Mr. Khurrana? Adding another stellar look to his movie’s promotional archives was this toasty look with a little bit of green and lots of chocolate brown. He wore a close neck tee with half sleeves which were joined with a brown suit and trousers with a fabric tie-up belt. And then came the black sneakers to make this look a hit.

May you shine, superstar! Good luck to you Ayushmann Khurrana.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Throwback Thursday: When Vicky Kaushal spilled the beans on his date night fit and how he'd style Katrina Kaif