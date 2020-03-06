Baaghi 3: Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional wardrobe was nothing short of a chic, girly and glamorous dream

Shraddha Kapoor’s promotional looks for Baaghi 3 are perfect for every young girl who wishes to look chic yet glamorous. Check it out

has clearly been on a roll when it comes to her work front and there’s no denying that! The actress who was out and about promoting her movie, Street Dancer 3D alongside co-star, was definitely making sure to grab as many eyeballs as possible. For the promotions, the actress made sure to deck up in some of the most trendy jumpsuits to minidresses and bold makeup. While the actress kept it OTT for the promotions of her previous movie, she is back to her girly self as she stepped out for the promotions of Baaghi 3. Her promotional wardrobe was nothing short of a dream for every young girl out there and here we have enough proof:

The list starts off with one of our favourite looks by the diva. For one of the promotional events, Kapoor was seen in a gorgeous silver number by Pankaj and Nidhi. The holographic mini dress featured sheer bishop sleeves that definitely made for an OTT dress. While her ensemble was definitely eye-catching, the diva seemed to balance the look quite well with sleek hair and neutral makeup.

Moving on to yet another dress by the designer duo, the actress wore the wrapped mini-dress with a pair of sneakers and brushed open curls which is clearly a perfect pick for a comfy summer afternoon.

Next on the list is this stunning pantsuit by Nisse. Shraddha went out of her comfort one and opted for an unconventional bright green colour for the same. Classic winged eyeliner and side-swept sleek hair made for a stunning look.

Ms Kapoor definitely had a working birthday this year and for the day out, she chose to channel her inner girl in a gorgeous tulle dress. The flared tutu number featured silver embellishments along the front that ensured all eyes were on her.

Keeping the next look simple and trendy, the diva chose for a strappy slip dress by Saaksha & Kinni. The dress was then cinched at the waist with a broad belt that accentuated her gorgeous curves. Strappy heels, brushed open waves and neutral glam made for a stunning look.

The diva then made sure to ring summer in style as she chose for a floral skirt by H&M and styled it with a lavender tank top. We though the attire was a perfect one to make a comfy and chic statement.

Talking about summer dress, this next Kanika Goyal number was definitely a chic and comfy choice for the promotions. Kapoor styled it with a broad belt and white strappy heels.

Lastly, we have this yellow satin dress that did not quite appeal to us. The strappy slip was definitely loose and comfy but did not manage to flatter the diva.

As a whole, we thought that her promotional wardrobe was very wearable and we are sure that a lot of young girls can easily take inspirations from it. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below.

