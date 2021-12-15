Bachelorette to wedding: All outfits Ankita Lokhande wore for her marriage affair to look like a ROYAL bride

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for the entertainment industry. Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9 and Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain committed to spending the rest of their lives with each other on December 14. The television star's wedding was a star-studded event where it wasn't just the bride and groom who had fun but the guests too had a blast.

The actress kicked off her wedding festivities with a bachelorette party in the city itself for which she sported a burgundy mini dress with intricate cutouts at her neckline. A black belt cinched her waist and the layered dress looked incredibly classy on the leggy lass who styled it with colourful pumps. Smokey eyes and her hair styled into glamorous waves ensured she looked smoking!

For a pre-wedding event with beau Vicky, Ankita looked like the Maharashtrian girl-next-door in a neon saree with a bright pink border paired with a matching blouse. Emerald glass bangles, gold and red choker and matching earrings completed her look as she posed with Vicky who sported a cream-coloured kurta and matching pants and was all smiles!

All glammed up for her next pre-wedding event, Ankita looked regal in a maroon pleated saree that she styled with an embellished strappy blouse. Statement jewellery including a pearl necklace and matching traditional earrings accessorised her look well. Her hair was styled into messy curls and smokey defined eyes completed her look.

Ankita's mehendi ceremony was an eventful affair. The actress coordinated her outfits with Vicky Jain and had their outfits made by designer Siddhartha Bansal. Ankita's colourful outfit was crafted by 15 karigars and adorned with sequins, patches and took 45 days to complete! The bride's lehenga was draped with a tissue sheer dupatta with a scalloped hem. Bright, bold and happy shades entailed her colourful look.

Vicky Jain on the other hand kept it simple in a paste dhoti and kurta with scattered colours and matching draped dupatta.

Ankita and Vicky's sangeet ceremony was every bit as glam as the couple is! The Pavitra Rishta actress oozed glamour in a Shantanu and Nikhil sparkly gown which featured a plunging neckline, a waist cut-out and a sheer cape attached to her opulent gown. Vicky complemented her in a black shirt and pants topped with an abstract printed blazer to up his style game.

Ankita and Vicky looked like the most glamorous and in-love bride and groom in outfits by Manish Malhotra for their wedding day. She looked magnificent in a gold lehenga that was doused in crystals, a matching blouse and a sheer veil. To top it off, the actress sported matching bangles and kaleeras, heavy polki jewellery with a necklace and earrings to match.

Vicky Jain matched with his wife in a white sherwani which featured gold floral embroidery all over.

We loved every outfit of the bride and grooms and the wedding that looked like so much fun! What are your thoughts?

ALSO READ: Newlywed Katrina Kaif paints a pretty picture in blush pink Sabyasachi outfit at airport with Vicky Kaushal