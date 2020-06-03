Back in time: 3 times Tara Sutaria proved that she absolutely loves tube tops

She’s clearly brought back the tube tops and we’ve just about noticed this. So here are some pointers to style a tube top a la Tara Sutaria.

The ’90s and early ‘00s have made an official comeback and we are here for it. The neon, the platforms and flip phones, it’s all here with an upgrade of course. Now one trend that we recently noticed coming back under the radar is the tube top. Leather, pleather, cotton, satin; you name it and it’s here.

Tara Sutaria has single-handedly been the pioneer of this return (at least in Bollywood). She has been sporting tube tops for a bit and dare we say… styling it to perfection. Honestly, tube tops have now taken a leap beyond being just an inner garment and proven time and again that it’s versatile and better than ever.

So whether you’re looking at sporting this look for a party or for a chilled out evening, a tube will take you everywhere. Here are 3 times when Tara styled the tube top with perfection.

All bling everything

If you want to make a statement with a tube top, there needs to be an involvement of some bling. At a party, Tara wore this rather skimpy and unforgiving bedazzled tube with a bling-high-waisted mini by the brand I love pretty. While her outfit was OTT, her makeup and hair wasn’t one bit. She also skipped on wearing accessories to let the outfit do the talking. Balance is the key.

Show some, hide some

You aren’t too comfortable in a tube top? Wear a textured tube, like Tara here and find a sheer cover-up cape or jacket. Tara here has worn a Gaurav Gupta ensemble, wth high rise broad bottomed pants. The idea is to show off the fact that you’re wearing a tube but also having the comfort of having a cover-up. This look is ideal if you’d like to ease into the whole tube top wearing situation. This is an event look, but if you’re just headed out to lunch or dinner, just take a blazer or jacket and either drape it over your shoulders or wear it with one shoulder popping out.

Bring me some denim

If you’re feeling edgier this denim corset is THE look. The front looks like the part of the denim pants left open. Denim is as classic as they can be and that holds true even for tube tops. Mix it up by wearing a denim tube corset with a floral a-line skirt and some sneakers for a casual day out. OR a tulle black skirt with pumps for date night.

Like we said, versatile and better than ever. Which look did you like more?

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×