BAFTA 2020: Emilia Clarke stuns in a sleek Schiaparelli dress on the red carpet: Yay or Nay?

Tulle, glitter, feathers and now a skeleton, Emilia Clarke never fails to leave us bedazzled. Don’t know what we are talking about? Take a look!

Though Game Of Thrones might be over and the good ol’ days of being a mother to her beloved dragons might be behind her, Emilia Clarke is still reigning supreme when it comes to her eclectic wardrobe choices. The Last Christmas star has a penchant for all things glitter, fairytale tulle, and bold colours. Be it a head-to-toe lilac sequin look by Valentino or a red tulle-loaded dress by Dolce and Gabbana, she is definitely the one to watch out for. Now that we have established her knack for eccentric red carpet outfits, Emilia showing up in a couture piece by Schiaparelli didn’t come as a surprise. No one does eccentric better than the Italian house, Schiaparelli.

The Mother of Dragons opted for a black number from Schiaparelli’s Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2020 collection. The slimline gown featured a low-cut scoop neckline and was adorned with sparkly sequins. Now one might think what’s so eccentric about this? You need to zoom in to take a look at the skeleton shaped gorgeous beaded embroidery. The cobalt black embroidery was designed by Daniel Roseberry in the shape of an actual skeleton with special focus on the ribs, pelvis, and legs. The back of the gown also features a deep scoop neckline and a mid-calf slit. The actress topped off her look with a pair of ultra-high satin stilettos and silver drop earrings with cobalt fine cut gemstones. She side-parted her sleek brunette locks and pulled it together in a low bun. Perfectly done smokey eyes, neutral cheeks and lips and viola! You have yourself an impeccable red carpet look.

What is a Schiaparelli design without some surrealist humour? We are all hearts for Emilia Clarke’s look from the BAFTAs red carpet. What about you? Comment below and let us know.

For more on Fashion and Beauty, follow @pinkvillafashion

Read More