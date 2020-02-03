BAFTA 2020: Kate Middleton sends a powerful message with her Alexander McQueen dress

The Duchess of Cambridge picked out the exact same dress for the BAFTAs that she wore in Malaysia back in 2012.

This year, the Baftas came with a message of sustainability. The guests at the award show were encouraged to re-wear old outfits and dresses as a part of the ceremony's attempt on getting on the sustainability bandwagon. The idea was to reuse an old outfit rather than purchase or sport a new one. Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who is a regular attendee, promoted the award's sustainability message.

For the event, Kate picked out a white gown with gold work on it by Alexander McQueen. The floor-sweeping creation bore a sweetheart neckline, glittering gold embroidery in the shape of hibiscus flowers and was custom-made for the duchess for her Malaysia trip. The dress also bore multiple gold pattern borders that completed her outfit. The flowers pay homage to the country as it is the national flower of Malaysia. She added a glittery gold clutch to her look and wore pumps by Jimmy Choo. To accessorise, the Duchess picked out a statement neckpiece and matching earrings.

Her hair was pulled back into a loose pulled up bun with an ultra-glam look. Blush pink cheeks, well-defined eyes and neutral, glossy lips completed her look for the event.

(Kate and William at the BAFTAs)

(Kate Middleton in Malaysia)

Back in 2012, the Duchess had her hair half-up and went sans accessories for her look.

What are your thoughts on Kate repeating her outfit yet again? Do you like how she pulled it off? Comment below and let us know.

