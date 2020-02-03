BAFTA 2020: Scarlett Johansson sizzles and custom Atelier Versace with a feather train 

The Black Widow actress picked out a blush pink outfit for the event which took place last night.

The Black Widow teaser has already got Marvel fans' hearts racing! The Scarlett Johansson film is all set to hit the big screen later this year and revolves around the life of Natasha Romanoff before the Avengers.

Last evening, the actress made her way to the 73rd British Academy Film Awards which took place at the Royal Albert Hall in London. It saw everybody from Kate Middleton and Prince William also in attendance.

For the event, Johansson picked out a baby pink custom gown by Atelier Versace. The extravagant gown featured a deep neckline and came with a lavish bodice with loads of beads and a tassel hem. It also bore a thigh-high slit and cut-out detailing at her waist. Her dress also featured a strappy back that showed off her massive back tattoo. Johansson accesosrised her look with dangling silver earrings and silver strappy stilettos. The skirt of her outfit featured a feathered trim and a short train.

To match her outfit, Scarlett opted for a peachy pink glam look. With her hair pulled back into a sleek, high bun, away from her face, which had a flawless base, rosy cheeks and loads of highlighter to complete her look.

We highly approve of Scarlett's look at the BAFTAs for it highlighted her hourglass figure, complimented her skin tone and ensured the actress looked absolutely graceful in the couture number.

What are your thoughts on Scarlett's Versace look? Love it or hate it? Comment below and let us know.

Credits :getty images

