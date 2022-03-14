BAFTAs 2022: Emma Watson to Lady Gaga: Celebs who got a high dose of swoon-worthy glam to the red carpet

Life goes on and so did The EE British Academy Film Awards. What a glorious way to be back and say goodbye to the phygital ceremony for good. This time around, the pandemic couldn't rule. Such was the enthusiasm and a marvellous display of glamour brought by Hollywood's regular stunners to make it a successful bash where crediting talents was the highlight. We saw black in many lit ways, the colour was truly made to be a favourite (Say on repeat). Join us as we walk through the star-studded fashion moments.

Lady Gaga

Goddess in green! With nothing in bizarre in sight, we love her sleeveless Ralph Lauren gown that came with a plunging neckline and ruched detail. Curated with a blend of silk and velvet, this floor-sweeping number had our hearts gushing over its beauty with the extended train. She accessorised her red-carpet look that was nostalgic of old Hollywood glamour with a black feathery sling bag, a mix of emerald and diamond necklace, earrings, and a bracelet.

Emma Watson

Monochrome is all that matters right now. The Little Women actress donned a halter-neck gown that had a velvet bodice and an attached train that sat graciously with ruffles that sat in layers. She shined extra bright with accessories like rings, ear dusters drop earrings, and strappy heels.

Rebel Wilson

You don't want to miss this ruffled beauty! This Giambattista Valli strapless gown worn by How To Be Single actress was the one made to shine. The tulle-tiered number is the party delight we all need to look to. Stunningly scattered with blue sequins and a satin bow just adds the right amount of cute touch. A clutch is all you need to complete this look.

Salma Hayek

A regal girl needs a colour so classic. All we need is purple power. The Frida actress opted for a full-length velvet number with a plunging neckline, a thigh-high slit, and full sleeves with adorable puff detail. The black lace embroidery peeking through looks truly beautiful and ultra-perfect.

Millie Bobby Brown

There's no limit to how much one can love black and here's the proof. She dolled herself up in a mini velvet dress from Louis Vuitton that had her midriff bare and hot with a strapless lace bralette stealing the show boldly. The dramatic cape-like lace embroidered detail was adorned with feather-like and shimmery details. It looks massively apt to be sealed off with shiny gloves, ankle-strap heels, and a silver chain-link accessory.



Whose style do you love the most? Let us know in the comments below.

