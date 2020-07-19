Bags, boots to outfits: 10 Times Kiara Advani proved she can't get enough of pink

The actress seems to have a favourite colour and can't get enough of it! Take a look.

Kiara Advani has made quite the impression with her choice of films. From MS Dhoni: An Untold Story to Kabir Singh and even Lust Stories, the actress today is one of the top ones in Bollywood, who made her way through the South Industry.

The actress today is not just applauded for her on-screen appearances, but for what she has been wearing out and about, at red carpets, etc.

Taking a look at her outfits, we realised that Kiara has a favourite colour and cannot stop wearing it!

She has almost everything in pink, from accessories to outfits to athleisure pieces as well. Take a look at all the times Kiara sported the Barbie pink shade and couldn't get enough of it.

To promote her latest film Good Newwz, Kiara picked out a simple, baby pink one-shoulder minidress and styled it with white pumps. Her hair was styled into loose waves and clear makeup complimented her outfit.

While out and about in the city Kiara opted for a simple athleisure look in the form of lavender slacks, a white sports bra and a pink jacket to cover up. For a luxurious touch, she carried with her a Dior tote bag.

While at the airport, to keep comfortable, Kiara opted for a breezy block printed salwar suit with palazzo pants. She looked fresh in the bright pink outfit that she styled with simple sandals and sunglasses.

For a show, Kiara Advani gave us lessons on mixing and matching. In an outfit by Neeta Lulla, Kiara looked nothing less than radiant. The top half of the outfit featured a one-shoulder ruffle sleeve pattern and from waist-down opened up into a mermaid silhouette embellished skirt. With her hair parted neatly in the centre and minimal makeup, Kiara looked young and beautiful!

Glamming up comes easily to the actress. She looked like a desi princess in a pink embellished lehenga by Manish Malhotra that she styled with a potli and aviator sunnies, making for a perfect bridesmaid look for a wedding.

Colour blocking is another trend that Kiara seems to have aced. She opted for a pink full-sleeve shirt that she cropped at her waist by tying it up. Paired with white pants and natural heels, the look is perfect to take to brunch!

Not just at the airport and weddings, Kiara loves the shade for red carpet events as well! She looked like the epitome of grace and elegance in a baby pink satin gown that she styled with a large bow at the back. Black gloves and barrettes on her hair made for elegant accessories to her look.

Even if she isn't wearing a pink outfit, she does manage to incorporate the colour through her accessories. Case in point, her pink Chanel bag that is one of her favourites that she carries almost everywhere!

Another pink accessory that Kiara loves, is her candy pink thigh-high boots that made for the most perfect statement accessory and elevate literally every outfit!

When she can't wear all pink everything, she makes sure our outfit has a touch of it because she knows how good the colour looks on her. No wonder she picked out this black Anamika Khanna lehenga that had a pink border and yellow work on it to make for the perfect contrasting look.

Credits :instagram

